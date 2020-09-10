World Markets

Nigeria's central bank told to stop giving forex for food imports

Felix Onuah Reuters
ABUJA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday directed the central bank to stop issuing foreign exchange for food and fertiliser imports, according to a statement by his spokesman.

It follows a similar order the president issued last year that the nominally-independent bank only partly followed, with some food importers still receiving foreign exchange.

But Thursday's directive will completely ban providing foreign currency for all imported food and fertiliser, the spokesman told Reuters. "Nobody importing food should be given money," Buhari said.

Since his election in 2015, Buhari has sought to cut foreign imports, particularly agricultural products. Expanding Nigeria's farm sector is a key pillar of his economic policy.

But the bans on imports like rice have seen prices surge, sparking widespread frustration.

Nigeria's foreign reserves have been battered as the central bank spends billions of dollars on costly programmes such as propping up the local naira currency despite double-digit inflation.

There was no immediate, public reaction from the central bank to Buhari's comments, though its governor was present at the meeting where the order was given.

    Most Popular