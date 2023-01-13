Nigeria's central bank sold FX at record low of 500 naira to importers -traders

Adds details

ABUJA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank sold foreign currency at a record low of between 490 and 500 naira per dollar at its bi-weekly auction on Dec. 30, traders said, it latest adjustment to cope with rising demand for hard currency.

Rates at previous auctions closed at between 481.50-497 naira per dollar on Dec. 16 and 465-495 naira on Nov. 4, traders said. Result for the latest auction is expected on Friday.

The central bank has been weakening the currency since last year to protect reserves and meet rising demand for foreign exchange by importers.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Mark Potter and Toby Chopra)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.