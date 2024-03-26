News & Insights

World Markets

Nigeria's central bank raises benchmark rate to 24.75%

March 26, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by Chijioke Ohuocha and Elisha Bala-Gbogbo for Reuters ->

Adds context

ABUJA, March 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank raised its monetary policy rate to 24.75% from 22.75% NGCBIR=ECI, its governor Olayemi Cardoso said on Tuesday.

The decision by the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was the second since Cardoso took office last September.

At an MPC meeting last month the Central Bank of Nigeria delivered its largest rate hike in around 17 years to try to get price pressures under control.

Inflation is above 30% in annual terms, its highest in almost three decades, leaving millions of people in Africa's biggest economy and most populous nation struggling to meet their basic needs.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Elisha Bala-Gbogbo Additional reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe in Lagos and Bhargav Acharya in Johannesburg Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Bate Felix)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.