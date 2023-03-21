World Markets

Nigeria's central bank raises benchmark lending rate to 18%

March 21, 2023 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by Chijioke Ohuocha, Camillus Eboh, MacDonald Dzirutwe for Reuters ->

ABUJA, March 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 18% NGCBIR=ECI it said on Tuesday as monetary authorities seek to rein in inflation which has squeezed consumer purchasing power.

The central bank's decision came after last week's inflation data showed prices had quickened in February despite the recent cashless policy meant to reduce the amount of currency in circulation. Inflation also rose in January.

Nigerians elected Bola Tinubu as new president last month after the ruling party won in a poll marred by low voter turnout, logistical failures and disruption to voting in some places. Tinubu will inherit low economic growth and high inflation, some of the major concerns for Nigerians.

