Nigeria's central bank raises benchmark lending rate to 13%

Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

The Central Bank of Nigeria raised its benchmark interest rate to 13% from 11.5%, Governor Godwin Emefiele said at a news briefing on Tuesday, surprising analysts who had been expecting the Monetary Policy Committee to keep the rate unchanged.

ABUJA, May 24 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Nigeria raised its benchmark interest rate to 13% from 11.5%, Governor Godwin Emefiele said at a news briefing on Tuesday, surprising analysts who had been expecting the Monetary Policy Committee to keep the rate unchanged.

"The committee decided to raise monetary policy rate for the first time in two and a half years to rein in the current rise in inflation as members were of the view that the continued uptrend may adversely impact growth," he said.

