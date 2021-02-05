Nigeria’s Central Bank Orders Banks to Close Accounts of All Crypto Users
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered all banks to close any accounts transacting with cryptocurrencies.
- The CBN said it was reminding regulated banking institutions that “dealing in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges is prohibited.”
- As such, all banks should “identify persons and/or entities” transacting with cryptocurrency or operating crypto exchanges on their platforms and “ensure that such accounts are closed immediately.”
- Any breaches of the order would face “severe regulatory sanctions,” the order states.
- The CBN letter is signed by Bello Hassan, Director of Banking Supervision, and dated Feb. 5.
Read more: Nigeria’s Central Bank Again Warns on Crypto Investments
