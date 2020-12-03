Nigeria's central bank launches special bills to manage liquidity

ABUJA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank has introduced special bills to manage excess liquidity on the money market awash with naira after foreign investors dumped local assets as a result of the pandemic-induced oil price crash.

The bank in a circular dated Dec. 1, said it will offer 90-day zero coupon bills with yields to be determined on issue. It said the instrument will be traded among banks and investors but cannot be discounted by the central bank.

Nigeria's money market has been awash with cash this year. Liquidity on the banking system opened at 515.13 billion naira on Thursday and has been in credit for more than two weeks.

The central bank has been seeking ways to soak up the naira liquidity that is also weakening the currency, which hit a 3-1/2 year low of 500 to the dollar on the black market.

Trading on the debt market on Thursday was calm as investors awaited more information on central bank's special bills. The central bank offered 70 billion naira in open market bills on Thursday. Results of the auction is yet to be announced.

Yield on treasuries has dropped to historic lows due to excess money markets liquidity.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.