Nigeria's central bank holds benchmark rate at 11.5%

ABUJA, March 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.5% on Monday to boost its fragile economy and counter potential headwinds from the Ukraine war, Governor Godwin Emefiele said.

Three rate setters voted to raise rates by 25 basis points, one for a 50 basis point hike, while six others voted to hold rates, marking its 10th decision to hold since the bank cut rates in September 2020.

"Those who voted to raise rates feel the need to signal further tightening stance to rein in inflation,"

Nigeria's double-digit inflation and low revenues have hampered the government's ability to stimulate the economy.

The economy recorded its fastest growth in seven years in 2021 despite a slight slowdown in the fourth quarter due to oil production problems, but growth is still fragile.

