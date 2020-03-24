Nigeria's central bank holds benchmark lending rate at 13.5%

ABUJA, March 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 13.5%, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.

Godwin Emefiele said the bank's monetary policy committee voted unanimously to retain the rate.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alison Williams)

