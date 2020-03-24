World Markets

Nigeria's central bank holds benchmark lending rate at 13.5%

Contributor
Paul Carsten Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

Nigeria's central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 13.5%, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.

ABUJA, March 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 13.5%, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.

Godwin Emefiele said the bank's monetary policy committee voted unanimously to retain the rate.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alison Williams)

((alexis.akwagyiram@thomsonreuters.com; +234 8188 779 319; Reuters Messaging: alexis.akwagyiram.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: @alexisak))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Volatility is Here to Stay in the Short-Term – Here are the Levels to Watch

Jill Malandrino was joined by Danielle Shay, Director of Options, Simpler Options, to discuss why volatility is here to stay, at least for now.

Mar 11, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular