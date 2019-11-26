World Markets

Nigeria's central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 13.5%

Contributor
Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

The Nigerian central bank left its benchmark lending rate on hold at 13.5% on Tuesday, after data showed inflation struck a 17-month high last month.

ABUJA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Nigerian central bank left its benchmark lending rate on hold at 13.5% on Tuesday, after data showed inflation struck a 17-month high last month.

Central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele told a news conference in the capital Abuja that the decision by the bank's monetary policy committee was unanimous.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular