Nigeria's central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 13.5%

ABUJA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Nigerian central bank left its benchmark lending rate on hold at 13.5% on Tuesday, after data showed inflation struck a 17-month high last month.

Central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele told a news conference in the capital Abuja that the decision by the bank's monetary policy committee was unanimous.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.