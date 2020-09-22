Nigeria's central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to 11.5%

LAGOS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate on Tuesday by 100 basis points to 11.5%, its governor, Godwin Emefiele, said.

In May, the bank unexpectedly cut the rate by 100 basis points to 12.5% from 13.5%, which was the largest rate cut since 2015. The bank's monetary policy committee voted to hold the rate at its last meeting in July.

