Nigeria's central bank asks lenders for bids for FX sale -traders

By Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, June 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank asked traders to submit bids for a dollar sale on Tuesday after selling around $30 million last week, its first intervention since allowing the naira to fall sharply this month, traders said.

The central bank intervened at a range of between 765 naira to 770 naira per dollar, traders said. The naira was quoted at 751 naira to the dollar on the spot market at 1401 GMT.

Nigeria's central bank this month moved to liberalizethe foreign exchange market, by lifting restrictions and allowing the naira NGN=D1currency to drop by more than a third.

Nigeria could save up to 3.9 trillion naira ($5.10 billion) this year alone after reforms to its foreign exchange market and the removal of a petrol subsidy, the World Bank said on Tuesday, but warned of growing inflationary pressures in the short term.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, Editing by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Frank Jack Daniel)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.