Nigeria's candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala proposed to lead WTO - sources tell Reuters

A key group of WTO ambassadors has proposed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the World Trade Organization, trade sources told Reuters on Wednesday, clearing a path for her to become the first woman and African to head the global watchdog in its 25-year history.

The proposal, which still needs full WTO approval, caps a more than four-month selection process involving intensive lobbying which saw her square up against South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee in the final round.

The recommendation of former finance minister Okonjo-Iweala was made by three WTO ambassadors, the so-called "troika", after consulting with members in a series of closed-door meetings in Geneva as part of an intricate and opaque process that some have compared to a papal succession.

It still needs to be approved by consensus at a meeting of the WTO's 164 members.

