Nigeria's Bonny Light crude loadings to fall in June, Bonga edges higher

Julia Payne Reuters
LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria has cut its export plan for one of its key grades Bonny Light in June compared with May but its Bonga programme rose slightly month-on-month, loading programmes showed.

Nigeria's refineries were shut down in early April so loading programmes effectively translate to production levels.

The country has reduced output for some other grades and deferred many May cargoes to June. Bonny Light will load six cargoes, or around 190,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June, down from 245,000 bpd in May. Bonga will load four cargoes, or 127,000 bpd, up slightly from May at 123,000 bpd.

