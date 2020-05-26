World Markets

Nigeria's Bonga oil export to shut for maintenance - port source

LAGOS, May 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Bonga crude oil export terminal will close for routine maintenance, according to a port source.

The source said that Bonga operator Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L would shut the floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) for two weeks of works.

Shell did not immediately comment on the closure.

Bonga was scheduled to load four cargoes in June, or 127,000 barrels per day (bpd), up slightly from May at 123,000 bpd.

