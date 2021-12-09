World Markets

Nigeria's biggest listed company Dangote Cement falls 10% to nine-week low

Contributor
Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Published

Dangote Cement, Nigeria's biggest listed firm, fell 10% to a nine-week low of 252 naira on Thursday dragging down the broader stock index, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

LAGOS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Dangote Cement DANGCEM.LG, Nigeria's biggest listed firm, fell 10% to a nine-week low of 252 naira on Thursday dragging down the broader stock index, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The index shed 2.14% to a six-week low at 41,527.79 points by 0940 GMT.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

China Plans to Ban Foreign IPO Loophole

Dec 01, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular