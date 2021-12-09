Nigeria's biggest listed company Dangote Cement falls 10% to nine-week low

LAGOS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Dangote Cement DANGCEM.LG, Nigeria's biggest listed firm, fell 10% to a nine-week low of 252 naira on Thursday dragging down the broader stock index, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The index shed 2.14% to a six-week low at 41,527.79 points by 0940 GMT.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)

