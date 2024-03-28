Nigeria's Access Holding eyes $1.5 bln share or bond sale

By Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, March 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Access Holding Plc ACCESSCORP.LG plans to seek a shareholders vote next month for approval to launch a capital raising program of $1.5 billion via a share sale or bond offering, it said in a notice ahead of the vote.

The holding company, which owns Access Bank, Nigeria's biggest lender, said it will also ask existing shareholders to raise 365 billion naira ($257.93 million) through a rights issue at a meeting set for April 19.

A recapitalisation is looming for the banking sector in Africa's biggest economy and most populous nation after central bank governor Olayemi Cardoso said lenders need to play a bigger role in boosting economic growth.

($1 = 1,415.13 naira)

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

