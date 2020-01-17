Nigeria's Access Bank eyes African expansion after Kenyan acquisition -spokesman

LAGOS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Access Bank plans to expand to Cameroon, Mozambique and Sierra Leone this year after acquiring a Kenyan lender, the bank's spokesman said.

The top-tier Nigerian lender acquired 100% of Kenya's Transnational Bank, the East African central bank said on Friday.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.