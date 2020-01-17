World Markets

Nigeria's Access Bank eyes African expansion after Kenyan acquisition -spokesman

Contributor
Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

Nigeria's Access Bank plans to expand to Cameroon, Mozambique and Sierra Leone this year after acquiring a Kenyan lender, the bank's spokesman said.

LAGOS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Access Bank plans to expand to Cameroon, Mozambique and Sierra Leone this year after acquiring a Kenyan lender, the bank's spokesman said.

The top-tier Nigerian lender acquired 100% of Kenya's Transnational Bank, the East African central bank said on Friday.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular