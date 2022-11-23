World Markets

Nigeria's 30-year bond, overnight rate jump after rate hike -traders

Credit: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

November 23, 2022 — 08:02 am EST

Written by Chijioke Ohuocha for Reuters ->

By Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Yields on Nigeria's benchmark 30-year bond climbed 30 basis points on Wednesday while the overnight lending rate rose a day after the central bank hiked interest rates to wade off inflation, traders said.

Nigeria's central bank raised its main lending rate for the fourth straight time to 16.50% from 15.50% NGCBIR=ECI on Tuesday as policymakers seek to rein in inflation slowing economic growth ahead of elections next year.

The benchmark 2050 bond traded at 14.4% before central bank's decision on Tuesday, traders said, citing high demand for the notes.

The overnight lending rate climbed to 17.5% from 16.5%, as the rate hike further tightened liquidity, traders said. Overnight lending was around 8.5% two weeks back.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.