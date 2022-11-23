Nigeria's 30-year bond, overnight rate jump after rate hike -traders

By Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Yields on Nigeria's benchmark 30-year bond climbed 30 basis points on Wednesday while the overnight lending rate rose a day after the central bank hiked interest rates to wade off inflation, traders said.

Nigeria's central bank raised its main lending rate for the fourth straight time to 16.50% from 15.50% NGCBIR=ECI on Tuesday as policymakers seek to rein in inflation slowing economic growth ahead of elections next year.

The benchmark 2050 bond traded at 14.4% before central bank's decision on Tuesday, traders said, citing high demand for the notes.

The overnight lending rate climbed to 17.5% from 16.5%, as the rate hike further tightened liquidity, traders said. Overnight lending was around 8.5% two weeks back.

