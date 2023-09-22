News & Insights

Nigerians march for late Afrobeats star as police exhume body

September 22, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Seun Sanni for Reuters ->

LAGOS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Nigerians marched in several states this week in an outpouring of grief and to press authorities to investigate the death last week of popular Afrobeats musician Mohbad, forcing the police to exhume his body on Thursday for an autopsy.

The 27-year-old singer, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Aloba, died in a Lagos hospital in unclear circumstances.

Thousands of fans marched and held a candlelight vigil in the commercial capital Lagos on Thursday night, following similar processions in other states this week.

Police in Lagos said they had exhumed Mohbad's body and conducted an autopsy, bowing to pressure from supporters who have taken to social media to demand an investigation.

Results of the autopsy will be made public, police said.

