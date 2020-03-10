Nigerian treasury bill yields rise, naira eases after oil price collapse-traders

ABUJA, March 10 (Reuters) - Nigerian treasury bill yields rose across the board while the currency was quoted weaker on Tuesday as investors worried about a collapse in oil prices, widened spreads across asset classes, traders said.

Treasury bills fetched between 16% and 17% on Tuesday, up from 14% before the oil price row. The naira quoted at 367 over-the-counter, from 366 in its previous session. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alex Richardson) ((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net)) Keywords: NIGERIA MARKETS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.