World Markets

Nigerian stocks rise to more than one-month high

Contributor
Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigerian stocks extended gains on Monday, rising to a more than one-month high as investors snapped up shares in the relatively liquid banking sector and heavy weight Dangote Cement gained.

ABUJA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks extended gains on Monday, rising to a more than one-month high as investors snapped up shares in the relatively liquid banking .NGSEBNK10 sector and heavy weight Dangote Cement DANGCEM.LG gained.

The main stock index, which has had a lacklustre performance this year, was up 0.7% at 27,965 points, a level last seen in July although the market is still down 12% in the year to date.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular