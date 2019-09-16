Nigerian stocks rise to more than one-month high

ABUJA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks extended gains on Monday, rising to a more than one-month high as investors snapped up shares in the relatively liquid banking .NGSEBNK10 sector and heavy weight Dangote Cement DANGCEM.LG gained.

The main stock index, which has had a lacklustre performance this year, was up 0.7% at 27,965 points, a level last seen in July although the market is still down 12% in the year to date.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.