Nigerian stocks rise to 16-month high

ABUJA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks rose 2.66% on Friday to their highest level in more than 16-months after banks and consumer goods companies gained.

The all share index .NGSEINDEX climbed for the sixth straight session, rising to 30,214 points by 1246 GMT.

