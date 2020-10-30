Nigerian stocks rise to 16-month high

ABUJA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks rose 2.66% on Friday to their highest level in more than 16-months after banks and consumer goods companies gained.

The all share index .NGSEINDEX climbed for the sixth straight session, rising to 30,214 points by 1246 GMT.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jon Boyle)

