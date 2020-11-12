Nigerian stocks hit 2-year high after market open

Adds details

ABUJA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks jumped to more than two-year high in early trade on Thursday as a liquid money market and low bond yields encouraged domestic funds to buy shares.

The all-share index .NGSEINDEX rose 3.58% to 34,461.45 points by 1000 GMT, extending gains for a fifth session to a level last seen in September 2018.

Nigerian stocks began rallying in October after a central bank interest rate cut the previous month made bond yields unattractive and as money-market liquidity flowed into equities.

The index of Nigeria's top 10 lenders .NGSEBNK10 rose 6.03% to lead the charge, while consumer goods stocks .NGSEFBT10 and oil stocks .NGSEOILG5 each climbed more than 2.7%.

The rising price of oil, Nigeria's main export, has also lifted sentiment, analysts say.

On Wednesday, benchmark Brent crude oil rose to a more than two-month high above $45 a barrel on hopes for an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Gareth Jones & Simon Cameron-Moore)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.