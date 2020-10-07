Nigerian stocks halt 12-day winning streak as banks fall

ABUJA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks fell 1.25% in early Wednesday trade to halt a 12-day winning streak as investors booked profit from the relatively liquid banking sector.

Local stocks posted their biggest daily gain in 5-1/2 years on Tuesday, as money market liquidity flowed into equities.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alison Williams)

