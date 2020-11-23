Nigerian stocks fall to two-week low after Q3 data shows recession

ABUJA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks fell to a two-week low on Monday after third-quarter data showed the economy was in recession.

Stocks fell 1.2% during midday trading to 33,710.72 points, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The naira currency meanwhile fell to as low as 484 per U.S. dollar on the black market, traders said.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Catherine Evans)

