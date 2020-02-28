Nigerian stocks fall to 2 months low after country records first case of coronavirus

ABUJA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks fell 1.63% to their lowest level in two months after the West African country recorded its first case of coronavirus.

An Italian man who arrived in Nigeria three days ago has become the African country's first case of coronavirus, the health minister said on Friday, as infections spread rapidly worldwide.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alex Richardson)

