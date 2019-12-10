Nigerian stocks fall for seventh session to one-month low

By Chijioke Ohuocha

LAGOS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks fell to their lowest level in a month on Tuesday after shedding 1.11% as shares of the two most capitalised companies Dangote Cement DANGCEM.LG and MTN Nigeria MTNN.LG declined.

The index .NGSEINDEX, which is down 15% this year, fell for the seventh straight session to a level last seen in November 2018, as consumer goods firms .NGSEBNK10 lost 2%.

The bourse's losing streak worsened after ratings agency Moody's late on Friday changed the outlook of some Nigeria's top lenders and corporates, including Dangote Cement, to negative from stable.

The ratings agency said the action was triggered by a downgrade of Nigeria's sovereign outlook from stable to negative as the country was yet to fully recover from a 2015 oil price shock and a subsequent recession in 2016.

Dangote Cement, which accounts for about a third of market capitalisation, fell 1.41% while the local unit of South African telecoms giant MTN MTNJ.J, the second most capitalised company on Nigeria's bourse, shed 1.69%.

Moody's expects annual GDP growth of just over 2% in Nigeria over the next few years, which it says is insufficient to create big lending opportunities for banks and strong corporate earnings.

