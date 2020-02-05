Nigerian stocks fall for eighth straight session

ABUJA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks fell 1.4% on Wednesday to a new three-week low, their eighth session of losses, after the biggest listed company, Dangote Cement DANGCEM.LG dragged equities lower.

Stocks have been on the back foot since the end of January on weak sentiment, after the index .NGSEINDEX rose more than 10% last month as domestic funds piled into equities. The index stood at 28,032 points by 1307 GMT.

