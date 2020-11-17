World Markets

Nigerian stocks extend losses to one-week low

Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

Nigerian stocks dropped 1.59% on Tuesday to almost a one-week low, extending losses for the third straight session as investors booked profits following recent gains and oil prices retreated.

The all-share index .NGSEINDEX fell to close at 34,242.83 points after the consumer goods .NGSEFBT10 and oil indexes .NGSEOILG5 each dropped more than 3% to lead the decliners.

Nigerian stocks had declined on Friday after the index surged 9.6% in the week, as domestic funds piled into shares and oil prices rose to a more than 2-month high above $45 a barrel, buoyed by expectations that OPEC+ producers would keep supplies tight and news of a second promising COVID-19 vaccine.

Oil prices fell back on Tuesday, as tightening coronavirus-driven restrictions spurred caution.

Energy firm Oando OANDO.LG and insurer Wapic WAPIC.LG each fell the maximum 10% allowed on the bourse.

A total of 30 companies declined and 17 firms gained, while 100 others saw no trades.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alex Richardson)

