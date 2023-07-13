Nigerian stocks extend losses as banking shares sink

ABUJA, July 13 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks dropped for second session on Thursday, falling more than 2%, Refinitiv data showed, as investors sold shares in the relatively liquid banking sector to book profits.

The All Share Index .NGSEINDEX fell to 62,748.94 points, dragged down by the banking NGSEBNK10 stocks which shed 6.63%.

Nigerian stocks, which have rallied 20.89% since the end of May, when new President Bola Tinubu embarked on the country's boldest reform agenda in decades, ended a five-day winning streak on Wednesday.

The banking stocks index have risen 62.98% so far this year.

Top decliners on the bourse on Thursday include Fidelity Bank FIDELIT.LG, Stanbic IBTC Bank IBTC.LG, Wema Bank WEMABAN.LG, each falling 10%, the maximum allowed on the exchange. Ecobank ETI.LG, Unity Bank UNITYBN.LG, Sterling Bank STERLINGNG.LG and First Bank Holding FBNH.LG and FCMB FCMB.LG each shed more than 9%.

A total of 56 companies saw their shares fall while 18-others climbed on Thursday. More than 70 firms recorded no trades.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.