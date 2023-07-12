Nigerian stocks end five-day winning streak

ABUJA, July 12 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks fell 2.47% on Wednesday to end a five-day winning streak, Refinitiv data showed, as investors booked profit following a recent rally.

The All Share Index .NGSEINDEX closed at 64,046.93 points, dragged down by falls in the banking NGSEBNK10 and consumer goods NGSEFBT10 sectors.

Stocks have rallied 20.89% since the end of May when President Bola Tinubu embarked on the country's boldest reform agenda in decades, by removing a popular but costly petrol subsidy and restrictions on foreign exchange trading, to try to boost sluggish growth.

"The rally is not over yet," Tajudeen Ibrahim, director of research at investment firm Chapel Hill Denham, said, adding that investors were taking profits.

Tinubu has yet to announce his cabinet list and measures to alleviate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal which could underpin market performance, Ibrahim said.

Lenders may need to raise capital to boost lending after the currency weakened by more than a third last month, while positive developments around a possible listing of Nigeria's state-owned oil firm NNPC Ltd will drive sentiment, he said.

Top decliners on the bourse include First Bank Holding FBNH.LG, lender FCMB FCMB.LG, NEM Insurance NEM.LG, and conglomerate Transcorp TRANSCO.LG, each falling 10%, the maximum allowed on the exchange. Heavy weight Dangote Cement DANGCEM.LG shed 9.62%.

A total of 42 companies saw their shares fall while six others climbed on Wednesday. Around 100 firms recorded no trades.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Anait Miridzhanian and Nick Macfie)

