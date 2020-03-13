Nigerian stocks end five-day losing streak to gain 0.17%

ABUJA, March 13 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks ended a five-day losing streak on Friday to gain 0.17 percent, after investors halted a sell-off caused by the oil price collapse and worsened by fears of a possible naira devaluation.

On Friday, the main share index .NGSEINDEX had spiralled downwards during mid-trades but recovered towards market close to lift off from a 4-year low it touched previous session.

The central bank said late on Thursday that the market fundamentals did not support a devaluation of the naira currency at this time.

Traders said the market calmed down on Friday after heavy selling that saw the market decline 23.5% from its peak in January to 22,734 points.

The index of Nigeria's top 10 banks .NGSEBNK10, the most liquid sector, rose 4.17 percent on Friday. Consumer goods and oil sectors were still in the red.

United Bank for Africa UBA.LG, Fidelity Bank FIDELIT.LG and Zenith Bank ZENITHB.LG each climbed more than 9%.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alison Williams)

