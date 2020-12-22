Nigerian stocks climb to new 2-1/2 year high, Dangote Cement rises

ABUJA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks climbed to a new 2-1/2 year high on Tuesday, extending gains for the seventh session after its biggest listed firm, Dangote Cement DANGCEM.LG, on Monday announced plans to buy back some of its shares this month.

The all share index .NGSEINDEX gained 1.2% to 37,893.61 points, a level last reached in July 2018. Dangote Cement, which accounts for a third of market value, rose 6.34%

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alison Williams)

