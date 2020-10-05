Nigerian stocks climb to more than 7-month high as yields sink

By Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks rose to their highest in more than seven months on Monday after 11 straight days of gains as excess liquidity on the money markets flowed into equities, traders said.

The Nigerian stock index .NGSEINDEX climbed 2.11% to 27,554 points, its highest level since Feb. 21.

Domestic funds have been switching to equities after the central bank last month unexpectedly cut interest rates to spur growth in Africa's biggest economy, triggering a re-rating on the stock market.

On Monday, Fitch affirmed the credit rating of four top tier Nigerian lenders, lifting the banking sub-index .NGSEBNK10by 3.58%.

Nigeria's money markets are awash with liquidity after foreign investors dumped local assets when the novel coronavirus pandemiccaused oil prices to crash earlier this year.

Yields on short-term treasuries have been stuck at historic lows under 2% as a dollar shortage on the currency market has limited trading.

Stocks have gained in thin volumes, traders say, as offshore funds are willing to sell shares once they can access hard currency to repatriate funds.

Drug maker GSK Nigeria GLAXOSM.LG rose the maximum 10% allowed on the bourse, while Airtel Africa AIRTELAFRI.LG climbed 5.32% and MTN Nigeria MTNN.LG rose 3.85%.

A total of 37 companies advanced and ten firms declined, while a hundred others saw no trades.

