Nigerian stocks at 4-year low, naira weakens

ABUJA, March 11 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks sank to more than a four-year low on Wednesday and the naira weakened after a plunge in oil prices triggered worries over the value of the currency.

Banking shares were the biggest fallers, down 3.54% to the sub-index's its lowest level in forty months, after the market fell for the fourth straight session.

