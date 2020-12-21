World Markets

Nigerian stocks at 2-1/2 year high, lifted by Dangote Cement

Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigerian stocks rose 1.87% in midday trades on Monday to almost 2-1/2-year highs lifted by gains in its biggest listed firm Dangote Cement.

The all-share index climbed for the sixth session to 37,494.76 points, a level last seen in July 2018. Dangote Cement rose 9.98%.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

