Nigerian stocks at 2-1/2 year high, lifted by Dangote Cement

ABUJA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks rose 1.87% in midday trades on Monday to almost 2-1/2-year highs lifted by gains in its biggest listed firm Dangote Cement.

The all-share index climbed for the sixth session to 37,494.76 points, a level last seen in July 2018. Dangote Cement rose 9.98%.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.