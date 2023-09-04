Nigerian stock index rises to more than 20-year high - Refinitiv data

Adds stock index, details

ABUJA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks rose to a more than 20-year high on Monday, Refinitiv data showed, owing to positive sentiments over new President Bola Tinubu's reforms and after the government mooted joining the G20 bloc of major economies.

The All Share Index .NGSEINDEX climbed 1.1% to close at 68,279.14 points, taking gains this year to 31.76% and surpassing a 2008 peak of 66,286.58 points.

Sentiment has improved on the bourse after Tinubu initiated Nigeria's boldest reforms in decades aimed at attracting foreign investors who fled as currency controls were introduced in 2016 to tackle shocks caused by previously low oil prices.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Ed Osmond)

