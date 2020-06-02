World Markets

Nigerian Senate approves president's request for $5.5 bln in external borrowing

Contributor
Camillus Eboh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NIGERIA PRESIDENCY

Nigeria's upper chamber of parliament on Tuesday approved President Muhammadu Buhari's request for $5.51 billion in external borrowing from international lenders.

By Camillus Eboh

ABUJA, June 2 (Reuters) - Nigeria's upper chamber of parliament on Tuesday approved President Muhammadu Buhari's request for $5.51 billion in external borrowing from international lenders.

The borrowing is part of a revised budget for 2020. The revisions allow for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and a sharp drop in oil prices, which has dented Nigeria's spending plans because oil sales make up 90% of its foreign exchange earnings.

The money from the International Monetary Fund, African Development Bank, World Bank and Islamic Development Bank is to fund the deficit.

"As regards the IMF loan, there are no usual onerous conditions for borrowing, such as currency devaluation and deregulation of certain sectors of the economy attached to this loan," a Senate committee on the loans stated.

Buhari submitted a revised budget of 10.51 trillion naira ($29.19 billion) to parliament last week for approval. Lawmakers can make changes to the budget, before it is sent back to the president to pass into law should he agree to any revisions.

Borrowing requests must be approved separately by lawmakers.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Pravin Char)

((alexis.akwagyiram@thomsonreuters.com; +234 8188 779 319; Reuters Messaging: alexis.akwagyiram.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: @alexisak))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular