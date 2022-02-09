Nigerian retailer MRS says Russia's Litasco delivered off-spec gasoline

By Julia Payne

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Nigerian fuel retailer MRS Oil Nigeria said on Wednesday it received unusable gasoline via state firm NNPC which had been delivered by Litasco, the Swiss trading arm of Russia's Lukoil.

The west African nation is facing fuel shortages after off-specification gasoline was delivered with too high content of methanol. Methanol is a regular additive to gasoline, though in small amounts.

A Litasco spokeswoman declined to comment specifically on MRS Oil Nigeria's allegation when approached by Reuters.

But she added that the company "is not involved in the entirety of the supply chain and therefore has no control over deviations to the quality of products occurring after their delivery by our company."

MRS said the oil that NNPC received from Litasco was discharged at the end of January and delivered to multiple retailers in the country.

"NNPC through their trading arm Duke Oil, supplied a cargo of PMS (petrol) purchased from international trader Litasco and delivered it with Motor Tanker (MT) Nord Gainer," MRS said in a statement.

"The product analysis revealed that the PMS discharged by MT Nord Ganier had 20% methanol." Typical methanol amounts in gasoline are 2-3%, according to oil traders.

NNPC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the comments by MRS or Litasco. The owners of the MT Nord Gainer were not immediately available for comment.

Nigeria depends almost entirely on imports to meet its domestic gasoline needs. NNPC handles nearly all these imports through crude-for-fuel contracts, known as direct sale, and direct purchase (DSDP), with consortia of local and foreign oil firms.

NNPC has asked trading firms for emergency supplies of gasoline to replace cargoes that were rejected because of their poor quality. NNPC has not commented on this request nor the deliveries of unusable gasoline.

On Tuesday, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority said it found gasoline with methanol above national specifications in the supply chain and removed the fuel from circulation.

