Nigerian regulator says media outlet closure in Zamfara state is illegal

Nigeria's Zamfara state's order to close five media outlets on Sunday over coverage of political rally was illegal and should be overturned, the media regulator said on Monday, months before a presidential election in February.

The northwestern Nigerian state closed the broadcasters after they covered a political rally for the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), which took place in violation of a state ban on political activities.

"The NBC has clearly notified the state government of the gravity of the illegality and requested it to expeditiously reverse the directive," the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), which licenses broadcasters, said.

Zamfara's order to close came after Governor Bello Muhammad, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, banned political activities, including meetings at individuals' homes, on October 13 due to the security situation in the state.

The ban includes campaigning for February 2023 presidential elections, which began nationwide last month.

Zamfara state, along with much of northwestern Nigeria, is battling armed groups of 'bandits' who have kidnapped thousands for ransom, killed hundreds and made many roads impassable and some farming impossible.

