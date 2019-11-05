World Markets

Nigerian police release 259 people held captive -spokesman

Alexis Akwagyiram Reuters
LAGOS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Nigerian police released 259 people held captive at an Islamic rehabilitation centre in southwestern city of Ibadan, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Oyo state police spokesman Fadeyi Olugbenga said the facility was raided on Monday. "Yesterday, 259 persons were released," he said, adding that they were locked in a building and some were chained. More than 1,000 people have been released from such centres in the last few weeks.

