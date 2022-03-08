Nigerian oil minister says he expects his country to meet OPEC quota by yr-end -CERAWeek

By Arathy Somasekhar

March 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria's minister of state for petroleum resources, H.E. Chief Timipre Marlin Sylva, said on Tuesday that he expects the country to raise output to meet its OPEC quota by year-end.

"We are happy where the prices are now. For us the only challenge is we are not producing as much as we should be producing now," Sylva said. "I have been talking to the NOC (national oil company) and they gave me confidence that they can do something about it by the end of the year."

He said there has not been any fallout between the group and Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. The extended group OPEC+ includes Russia and several other smaller producers. "OPEC is not relating with Russia on ideological terms, only as producers," he said.

Nigeria is one of several countries that has been struggling to meet its production quota under the OPEC+ supply deal due to both maintenance issues and the exodus of international oil companies which has crimped investments in its oil sector.

Nigeria's average daily production was 1.38 million bpd in 2021, down from 1.58 million bpd in 2020, according to data from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, making it the largest African producer in the group.

