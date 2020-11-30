World Markets

Nigerian naira weakens in NDF markets after spot and futures market ease

Contributor
Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA

Nigeria's naira slipped across the curve against the dollar in non-deliverable forward markets on Monday, with the six-month contracts falling the most, after the currency weakened on the spot and futures market at its previous session.

ABUJA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira slipped across the curve against the dollar in non-deliverable forward markets on Monday, with the six-month contracts falling the most, after the currency weakened on the spot and futures market at its previous session.

One-month non-deliverable forwards showed the naira weakening to 399.50 per dollar, close to the spot market rate, quoted by investors and importers, while the two-month contract traded at 405.75 per dollar.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    Nov 17, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular