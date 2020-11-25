Nigerian naira eases on black market

By Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira currency eased on the black market on Wednesday, traders said, after the central bank said the small size of the unofficial market means it should not be used to determine the naira's value.

Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele on Tuesday responded to calls for further depreciation of the naira, which has weakened by 28% this year, by saying the black market rate should not be used to determine the naira's value.

"We don't agree that the exchange rate should be determined by a market that is tainted with corruption," Emefiele said after a monetary policy committee meeting that left interest rates on hold.

The naira has come under pressure because central bank policies restrict access to the official window, thereby funneling demand to a black market that holds less than 5% of trades and patronised mostly by those without proper documentation.

The naira was around 485-487 against the dollar on the black market on Wednesday after reaching 483 earlier in the day, traders said. It has been stuck at 381 per dollar on the official market since July - at a 21% discount to the black market rate.

Nigeria has been hard hit by the impact of coronavirus pandemic, which has led to a collapse in the price of oil, its main export. That has hammered government revenue, weakened the naira and created dollar shortages in the country.

The central bank has been selling dollars to foreign investors seeking to repatriate funds and to clear a backlog, but demand is swelling as importers seek dollars to buy goods ahead of Christmas sales, traders say.

The naira traded at 387.67 on the over-the-counter official spot market NAFEX=FMDQ, quoted by investors and importers, on thin volumes.

