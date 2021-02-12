World Markets

Nigerian naira eases 1.75% on spot market to 410.50 per dollar

Contributor
Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

The Nigerian naira dropped 1.75% on Friday to a record low of 410.50 per dollar on the spot market, traders said, citing dollar scarcity and a lack of central bank intervention on the market.

By Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Nigerian naira dropped 1.75% on Friday to a record low of 410.50 per dollar on the spot market, traders said, citing dollar scarcity and a lack of central bank intervention on the market.

The naira, which has been weakening on the over-the-counter spot and derivatives markets, dropped to a low of 403.29 naira on Thursday after reaching record intra-day lows since January.

The International Monetary Fund on Monday urged the central bank to reduce its interventions in the spot market and allow for greater adjustment in the exchange rate to eliminate the premium on the black market, where the naira trades more freely, to prevent a backlog building up.

The central bank did not agree with the need for additional exchange rate adjustment, blaming the global environment for the current developments. It added that further exchange rate depreciation would stoke rising inflation.

Nigeria adjusted the exchange rate last year, after an official devaluation in March, in an attempt to align multiple quoted currency rates. But the naira has continued to weaken this year.

The central bank told IMF that it was addressing the forex backlog.

Traders said the central bank has yet to sell dollar to foreign investors seeking to repatriate funds and importers with past-due obligation have been scrambling for hard currency.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by David Goodman, Larry King)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Biden Talks of ‘Unfair Economic Practices’ in Call With Xi

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have finally spoken. It’s the first time since the new administration entered the White House. Biden shared his concerns about coercive and unfair economic practices.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More