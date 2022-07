Nigerian naira at record low on black market on forex scarcity

ABUJA, July 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira NGNP= hit a new low of 672 naira per dollar on the black market on Tuesday, traders said, on a scarcity of foreign currency.

