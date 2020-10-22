Nigerian military offered Wednesday to deploy in Lagos if needed – governor

LAGOS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Nigerian military offered on Wednesday morning to deploy in Lagos state if needed amid protests, the governor said on Thursday.

Unrest has broken out across the state, which is under 24-hour curfew, sparked by anti-police protests and the shooting of civilians by security forces on Tuesday evening.

(Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +234 809 065 5059 ; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

