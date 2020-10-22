World Markets

Nigerian military offered Wednesday to deploy in Lagos if needed – governor

The Nigerian military offered on Wednesday morning to deploy in Lagos state if needed amid protests, the governor said on Thursday.

Unrest has broken out across the state, which is under 24-hour curfew, sparked by anti-police protests and the shooting of civilians by security forces on Tuesday evening.

