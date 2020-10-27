Nigerian judge throws out case against 47 men facing homosexuality charge

World Markets

LAGOS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A judge in a Nigerian court on Tuesday threw out a case against 47 men charged with public displays of affection with members of same sex due to the failure of prosecutors to appear in court and call witnesses to complete their case.

The trial, heard in commercial capital Lagos, was widely seen as a test case for a law that bans same-sex "amorous relationships". The law carries a jail term of up to 10 years.

