News & Insights

World Markets

Nigerian election tribunal rejects challenge to Tinubu's presidential win

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

September 06, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by Camillus Eboh for Reuters ->

By Camillus Eboh

ABUJA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Nigeria's presidential election tribunal on Wednesday rejected an opposition challenge to Bola Tinubu's win in February's disputed vote,following a pattern seen in previous election yearsin Africa's most populous country.

No legal challenge to the outcome of a presidential election has succeeded in Nigeria, which returned to democracy in 1999 after three decades of almost uninterrupted military rule and has a history of electoral fraud.

Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who came second and third respectively, had asked the court to invalidate the election, alleging irregularities.

Judge Haruna Tsammani, reading out a lengthy ruling on behalf of the tribunal's panel of five justices, rejected Obi's petition point-by-point. He was due to move onto Abubakar's petition next, which was also expected to be dismissed.

European observers had said in June the elections were marred by problems including operational failures and a lack of transparency that reduced public trust in the process.

However, the elections came and went with little sign of any groundswell of popular opposition, and Tinubu has been accepted by the international community as Nigeria's legitimate leader. As the tribunal was giving its ruling, he was in India preparing to take part in the G20 summit there.

Atiku and Obi can appeal to the country's Supreme Court to strike down the tribunal's ruling. Any appeal must be concluded within 60 days of the date of the tribunal judgment.

(Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alison Williams)

((macdonald.dzirutwe@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: macdonald.dzirutwe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.